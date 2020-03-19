BETHEL—The Bethel Inn Resort has named Clint Goodwin as the Head Golf Professional and Director of the resort’s Guaranteed Performance School of Golf.

As the Head Golf Professional, Clint’s responsibilities will include directing the golf shop operations, The Guaranteed Performance School of Golf, golf tournaments and member events at the resort. “We’re excited to have Clint join our team. His enthusiasm and work ethic goes hand in hand with the resort’s credo, “the answer is yes, what’s the question” and he’ll make an immediate impact on improving our customer service, member relations and grow our golf school,” said Allen Connors, Managing Partner at The Bethel Inn Resort.

Growing up in New Hampshire, Clint was a standout baseball player who turned golfer in college, becoming the team captain at Daniel Webster College. Following college, Clint worked and taught golf at Sky Meadow Country Club, a private club in Nashua, NH and joined the PGA in 2015. Clint was the Business Manager at Sim City indoor golf center in Westbrook, Maine and the Director of Instruction at Val Halla in Cumberland, Maine, managing all aspects of the club’s teaching programs. His responsibilities included teaching extensive junior camps and assisting in other golf shop duties, tournaments and retail merchandise. Clint has a passion for teaching, focusing on ball striking and building upon the strengths of each golfer.

“The resort is a very special golf destination and I am excited for the opportunity to build upon its weekly leagues, tournaments and member events. The Inn is rich in history and its golf school program and resort amenities offer unsurpassed golfing experiences to its guests and members,” said Clint.

The Bethel Inn Resort is Maine’s Premier Four Season Resort located in the heart of historic Bethel, Maine. The centerpiece in the summer months is the 6,700 yard, 18 hole championship golf course and the Guaranteed Performance School of Golf. The resort is also home to the New England Couples Championship, now in its 20th year, in July and the Fall Festival Pro-am in September.

Programs at The Guaranteed Performance School of Golf begin on the weekend of May 22 and run through mid-October. Featuring two, three and four day programs with personalized on-course instruction, 4:1 student to teacher ratio, overnight accommodations, all meals, video analysis and unlimited golf. Over 8,000 students have improved their game at The Bethel Inn Resort.

For more information on golf, golf school programs and group golf getaways at The Bethel Inn Resort, visit www.bethelinn.com or call (207) 824-2175.

