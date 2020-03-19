NORWAY — Town Manager Dennis Lajoie told selectmen Thursday night that the two town clerks and the nine highway employees will work alternating shifts to prevent the spread of CORVID-19 virus.

Selectmen Ryan Lorrain, Russell Newcomb and Chairman Thomas Curtis attended the meeting at the Town Hall. Warren Session and Michael Twitchell were absent.

Lajoie said he wants to prevent the possibility of all highway department employees being quarantined at the same time, should they develop or be exposed to the virus.

“If one of the highway persons gets infected, that means they’re all infected,” he said. “We can’t have nine highway guys out,” he said. Therefore, some will remain in the office on Brown Street and some will be at home on call.

“If a blizzard happens or something happens, we’re ready to roll,” Lajoie said.

The same arrangement applies to the town’s two clerks, who will work alternating schedules, he said.

