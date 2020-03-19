LEWISTON – Carmen (Lajoie) Carrier, 89, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 16, 1930, a daughter of the late George and Henrietta (Cormier) Lajoie. She grew up in the Lewiston area and was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1949. On Dec. 10, 1951 she married Laurent Carrier and they started their family together.Throughout her life she enjoyed trips to the ocean, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her sons Richard, Ronald (Carmen), Robert (Debra), Mark (Susan), and her daughters Janice (Richard) Morin and Rachel Brady. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott Morin, Heather Mariani, Christopher and Evan Carrier, Brenden O’Brien and Brian Brady; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband on June 28, 2011, as well as by her siblings, Ann Bousquet, Adrienne Carpentier, Fernande Juneau, Joseph Lajoie, Maurice Lajoie, Anita Plourde, Laurina Lajoie, Lorraine Clark; and daughter-in-law Shirley Carrier.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Carmen’s family and friends at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Funeral services will be held at a later date along with interment at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.