AUBURN – Ronald “Ron” O. Scammon, 63, of Hartford, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House, March 17, 2020 after a brief battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was born May 10, 1956, in Lewiston, the son of Oscar “Ockie” J. and Dorothy “Dodie” Brooker Scammon.Ron played sports and was educated in Auburn schools. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1974. In 1972, he was a fullback on the Doc Hersom ELHS State Champion football team. He played men’s softball for several years. He was a hunter and fisherman, and went on an annual ice fishing trip to Moosehead with friends and family. He enjoyed horse racing and was partner in D & R Good Time Stables for many years. He was most recently employed at Hebron Academy where he worked with the maintenance department in the ice rink.Family was very important to Ron; he opened his home on Bear Pond to both family and friends where he maintained the family camp and continued his parents’ July Fourth cookout tradition.Ron was predeceased by his parents, Ockie and Dodie. He is survived by his siblings, their spouses and their children and grandchildren: brother Timothy and Denise, Dana and Jeffrey; sister Vicki Sennett and Scot, Sarah, Matthew and Wyatt; and brother James and Karen, Joe, Andrew and wife Katelyn, Tyler-Rose, Chase, Brayden, Rylan, Delaney, and Donovan; and live-in companion Kathy Ryder. He leaves behind many cousins andlong-time friends. He will be greatly missed by his dog Jazz. Special thanks to hospice staff and family friend Renee Healy for their compassionate care of Ron.Condolences may be shared with Ron’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comA graveside service will be held in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.