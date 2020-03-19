Looking for your Romeo? Walk around the Community Room at Responsible Pet Care and Romeo will be the big cat following you around.

Romeo may look like an adult cat, but technically he is still a kitten because he is only ten months old. He is already an impressive size.

Romeo is also a lover boy, but when it comes to play time Romeo is a no nonsense feline. He plays hard and strong and he will keep up with anything you want to do until you get tired. His ideal home is with older children or with adults that want to get some exercise playing with their cat.

Think you can keep up with Romeo? Visit him at Responsible Pet Care and give it a try.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

