Looking for your Romeo? Walk around the Community Room at Responsible Pet Care and Romeo will be the big cat following you around.
Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.
Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway’s Main Street is a picture of success
-
The Bethel Citizen
What are you up to?
-
The Bethel Citizen
Board hears student presentations
-
The Bethel Citizen
COVID-19 – What you need to know
-
Advertiser Democrat
AD VERSION: Otisfield native in Madrid recounts coronavirus outbreak