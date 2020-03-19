JAY — Regional School Unit 73 administrators released a schedule Thursday for picking up laptops and/or learning materials.

All students are not expected to start remote learning until March 30.

On Friday, packets will be available for pickup for first and second grades at the Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Tables will be placed in the hallway adjacent to Mrs. Ladd’s and Mrs. Talbot’s classroom.

Hours for packet pickup for students in grades one through two will be 8 a.m. to noon Friday. First-grader packets will be picked at door No. 2, the pantry entry. Second-grader packets will be available at door No. 3, the street entrance.

Materials for prekindergartners and kindergartners will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. Pre-kindergarten packs will be available at door No. 2, the pantry entrance, and kindergarten packets will be available at door No. 3, the street entrance.

An extended pickup time is scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Monday.

Parents and guardians will be met by a staff member at the appropriate door. The student’s name, grade level and teacher’s name will be requested. Additional staff will retrieve the correct packet and hand the packet to the staff member positioned at the door to give to the parent or guardian.

At the Spruce Mountain Elementary School, the schedule for pickup of materials is: third grade, 8 a.m. to noon Monday; fourth grade, 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday; fifth grade, 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

An extended time for all elementary school students is from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Parents and guardians are expected to come to the front door and will be met by a staff member. The student’s name, grade level and teacher’s name will be requested. Staff will retrieve the correct packet and give it to the staff member at the door. The packet will be given to the guardian or parent.

For Spruce Mountain Middle School, the scheduled to pick for laptops and learning materials is: sixth grade, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; seventh grade, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; eighth grade, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is also an opportunity for middle school students from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Parents and guardians are expected to report to the main entrance, enter the vestibule and press the button. A middle school staff member will meet them at the inner entrance door. Staff will retrieve

laptops and learning materials while parents and guardians wait in the vestibule.

A process for collecting student personal belongings will be established at a later time.

At Spruce Mountain High School seniors and juniors will start getting laptops and/or packets Monday from 8-10 a.m. and juniors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sophomores and freshmen will get laptops and/or packets Tuesday: sophomores, 8-10 a.m.; freshmen, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Packets will be provided for all students who do not have internet or laptops. Special requirements will be made as needed.

