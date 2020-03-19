The Maine Warden Service said Thursday evening that it had discovered the body of a 71-year-old Kennebunkport man who was last seen Sunday.

Wardens and Kennebunkport police searched for two days for Howard Lamson, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday as he walked toward Biddeford. Lamson, who lived on Oak Ridge Road, had dementia, authorities say.

His body was found less than a mile from his home, the Warden Service said in a news release, after a resident called police to report seeing someone earlier in the week who matched Lamson’s description. His death is not considered suspicious.

More than a dozen wardens were involved with the search, including several warden service K9 teams, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Also involved in the search were 15 volunteers from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue and five Maine Search and Rescue dogs, Latti said.

Police and the warden service searched for Lamson late into Tuesday night and resumed their search at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

