“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness … it was the epoch of incredulity … it was the season of Darkness …, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way …” so begins Dicken’s a Tale of Two Cities and such describes our nation these days.

And then came the coronavirus pandemic. There is something to be grateful for about this pandemic amidst the fear, panic and loss of those who have succumbed to it. We get to be the America we truly are. We get to be the America that sets aside its differences and comes together as one in this time of chaos and need.

Our medical folks are going above and beyond at great risk to themselves. But they are not the only ones we should be grateful to.

A heartfelt “thank you” to our states and towns who have stepped up – no longer waiting for federal guidance – and taken the initiative to protect citizens. Our school districts, superintendent, administrators and teachers who are making the unknown work for our students. Our school food directors, bus drivers and staff who are making sure our children eat. Our EMTs and law enforcement who are also on the front lines of potential exposure while ensuring we are safe and getting medical care.

Our churches and non-profits who are refocusing their efforts to make sure everyone is cared for.

Our businesses who are offering help and assistance to those in need.

None of us know what’s in store in the coming days, weeks and months. What we do know, is that we have each other and live in a country where stepping up and caring for each other is in our DNA.

Thank goodness.

