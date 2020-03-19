NORWAY — Based on the recommendations of the Maine CDC regarding precautions for the Coronavirus to socially separate and out of concern for the health and safety of our community, The Table will be canceling our Free Friday Fun Nights and Saturday Free Breakfasts for the next 30 days. We will continue to monitor and evaluate these recommendations.

If anyone has special concerns or needs, call the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church at 583-9024, leave a message, and we will get back to you. Stay safe.

The Table Leadership Team

