Tollbooth operators on the Maine Turnpike are wearing gloves, sanitizing their work stations regularly and keeping their distance from drivers to try to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.

Waiving tolls for cash-paying customers is not yet on the table.

While toll takers are not at the recommended social distancing space of 6 feet, they are at least 4 feet from motorists and stand on platforms at least 2 to 3 feet above most drivers, said Maine Turnpike Authority Director Peter Mills.

“They have very good facial distance,” he said.

The turnpike authority is also allowing any tollbooth operator in any at-risk category – the elderly or those with compromised immune systems — to stay home but still get paid.

Mills said he visited all the tollbooth operators who were working on the turnpike Saturday and observed them taking all the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. “They are all also in pretty good spirits about the situation,” he said.

Traffic volume on the turnpike had dipped by about 15 percent compared to the same two-day period from last year, Mills said, but toll revenue had not decreased that much because the toll revenue from trucking was up slightly.

Mills said several people have asked about the virus and what steps the authority was taking to protect the public and its workers.

“It isn’t the 6 feet that the CDC recommends, but it’s enough, and the duration of the contact is very short, often only between one or two seconds, and the CDC recognizes that as a factor,” Mills said. He said workers are required to wear protective gloves and to sanitize their work stations and touch screens regularly.

About 100 of the turnpike authority’s 400 employees work in tollbooths at a time, Mills said.

The turnpike’s main office in South Portland is closing it public service window today and will handle its business with customers online or through the mail for now. Mills also said that the workforce at the headquarters is being reduced significantly but noted work stations in the facility are spread out.

Motorists who feel uncomfortable passing cash to tollbooth operators but who do not have an E-Z Pass will not be penalized if they use the E-Z pass lane and then pay for their tolls later online or by mail. Mills said many motorist do this now.

Mills said the decision to keep collecting tolls could change based on any new guidance from federal or state health officials. He noted that toll takers in Ohio are still on the job.

Cash is still being accepted at tollbooths in New Hampshire. Massachusetts switched to all-electronic tolls in 2016; motorists without E-Z Pass transponders are billed by mail.

This story will be updated.

