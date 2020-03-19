NORWAY —

The Western Maine Art Group begins its Spring season with a new exhibit will feature the artwork of Michael Ranucci and his students.

A painter for many years, Michael Ranucci’s work is in collections locally and across the United States. He is an elected member in the Connecticut Academy of Fine Art and the Hudson Valley Art Association. His work ranges from refined studio work to lively plein air works. Primarily an oil painter, his work also includes charcoal and other drawing methods. He has offered local workshops and instruction at his home studio for more than 12 years.

His work is interpretive, and seeks to bring out an aesthetic he sees in each subject. Nature is his guide for reference, but also for departure. He seeks only the aesthetic he sees in his mind’s eye – to create a beautiful painting.

As part of this exhibit, Mr. Ranucci has invited several of his current and former students to contribute their artwork.

This exhibit will be open Saturday afternoons from noon to three in April, by appointment, and whenever else the “OPEN” flag is displayed however, due to COVID-19 concerns, please call for updates on when the gallery is open.

For more information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG visit westernmaineartgroup.org and facebook, Western Maine Art. The gallery is free and open to the public.

