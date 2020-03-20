Congratulations to all of the Maine’s 2nd District winners in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition which included two Honorable Mentions to two of our Rangeley students, Lauren Farmer and Cassie Cielinski.
The Congressional Arts Competition was started in 1982 to honor the arts and talents of students nationwide. Each year the Maine Arts Commission and Maine College of Art put together a juried panel to select a student winner from each district.
To view all the submissions visit: http://www.mainearts.com.
The Maine Arts Commission supports artists, arts organizations, educators, policy makers, and community developers in advancing the arts in Maine. For more than 50 years the Commission has encouraged and stimulated public interest and participation in the cultural heritage and cultural programs of our state; has worked to expand the state’s cultural resources; and encouraged and assisted freedom of artistic expression for the well-being of the arts, to meet the needs and aspirations of persons in all parts of the state. Additional information is available at mainearts.com.
