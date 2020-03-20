PHILLIPS — Liu Hurricane Rothschild, son of Harry and Cheng Mei Rothschild of Jacksonville, Florida and Tory Hill, Phillips, Maine, has been accepted early action and will attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Liu currently attends Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. where he has received academic honors as well as athletic distinction in track and Field.

Liu’s sister, Viola Luo Lan Rothschild, graduated from Bowdoin College, won a Fulbright scholarship, received her masters degree from Oxford University, UK, and is beginning a PhD program at Duke University.

Liu and Viola are the grandchildren of Catharine and Michael Rothschild, longtime residents of Tory Hill in Phillips, Maine.

