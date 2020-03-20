LEWISTON — Berman & Simmons attorney Benjamin Gideon has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.

Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience and membership in the college cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

Gideon is a partner at Berman & Simmons and has been practicing at the firm for 17 years. He is a member of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar Professional Ethics Commission, Maine State Bar Association, American Association for Justice, American Bar Association and the Maine Trial Lawyers Association.

A Maine native, Gideon is a graduate of Cornell University and Yale Law School.

