NEW SHARON — Cape Cod Hill School students may not be in the classroom right now but, thanks to technology and the internet, they still have a way to feel connected to their teachers and school community.

Schools in Regional School Unit 9 are closed to students and the public through March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Lisa Sinclar posted a video on the school’s Facebook page to let students know they were missed and what they could expect while the school building is shutdown.

“Remember when we met at the beginning of the year and we talked about, ‘Why do we come to school anyway’? Remember we talked about the high hopes and dreams you have for your future? Those haven’t gone away and we need to continue to work towards that. Your teachers and I expect you to continue to read, write and learn about this amazing world that we live in,” Sinclair said.

She then told students about the activities teachers were preparing. Activities such as reading, problems of the day and science experiments.

Kindergarten teachers Katherine Bartlett and Courtney Schools are using a private YouTube channel to connect with their students. The link was shared with students in learning packets distributed on Thursday.

Physical activity is even encouraged through videos posted on Facebook.

“When we all get back together, we are going to share what we have learned,” she said. “Take care, remember to get outside and play and we will see you soon. We miss you and are looking forward to having you back at school again.”

filed under: