100 Years Ago 1920

A flock of evening grosbeaks have made their appearance for an number of mornings in an Auburn neighborhood. They seem to be attracted by the frozen fruit on a crab apple tree, of which they have regularly made their breakfast.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Because of the unexpected demand for front license plates denoting Maine’s 150th anniversary of statehood, the current stock has been temporarily depleted, the chairman of the State Sesquicentennial Commission reports. But Dana W. Childs said Tuesday that more of the plastic plates have been shipped and email orders will be filled as soon as they are available.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Commander in Chief Allen F “Gunner” Kent announced that all Korean War veterans who served since 1940 are now eligible to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Also eligible are those who served in the Korean Military Advisory Group. Interested veterans should contact their local VFW Post and bring a copy of D.D. 214 as proof of service. Membership is open to men.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

