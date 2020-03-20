GRAY — Makayla MacGregor of New Gloucester, a senior at Gray-New Gloucester High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, Principal Ted Finn announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at GNGHS, Makayla has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Principal Finn noted in making the award. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

MacGregor, Finn, and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 4, recognizing these outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

