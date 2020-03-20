WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of March 11.

Teams: Just One More 122-78; Bowling Belles

115-85; Willett-Glo 106-94; Living on a Spare 106-94

Mines in the Gutter 101-99; Designs by Darlene 94-106

Wreckin Balls 90-110; Spare Change 66-134

High Games; Melissa Malone 190; Vicky Kinsey 159

Lynn Chellis 156; Kelly Couture 156

Key Seefeldt 153; Michelle Perkins 151

Cecile Willett 146; Gayle Donahue 145

High Series: Melissa Malone 494; Lynn Chellis 444

Vicky Kinsey 441; Jolene Luce 413

Heather Malone 410; Kelly Couture 407

Kay Seefeldt 406; Michelle Young 406

Tuesday Night Mixed League March 10

Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 214; Chuck Hilaman 213; Mike Crandall 203

Mens High Series scratch: Chuck Hilaman 567; Albert Farmer 551 Mike Crandall 531

Mens High Game handicap: Bill Turtlelotte 268; Frank Cushman 250; Albert Farmer 246

Mens High Series handicap: Bill Turtlelotte 670; Chuck Hilaman 654; Albert Farmer 647;

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 161; Cathy Walton 138; 190; Cleo Barker 126

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 448 Cathy Walton 381 Cleo Barker 360

Women’s High Game handicap: Mary Drinkwater 218 Stephanie Millay 210 Cleo Barker 202

Women’s High Series handicap: Stephanie Millay 624; Cleo Barker 688; Mary Drinkwater 686

