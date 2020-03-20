LEWISTON — Tri-County Mental Health Services is following State of Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations oncontaining the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close visit contact and practicing social distancing to protect everybody’s health. Our highest priority is to assure the health and safety of our clients, families, staff and the wider community and we are taking important steps to protect clients and team members through March 30, 2020. We believe that taking these steps are necessary for the greater good and will be making revisions to our operational plans as needed to assure that we are meeting the health and safety of all.

•We are closing our Lewiston, Bridgton, Farmington, Oxford, and Rumford outpatient service locations to individually scheduled and walk-in appointments and will are rescheduling each immediately to happen over the phone or via Skype. This impacts mental health and substance use counseling, medication management, Assertive Community Treatment, Behavioral Health Home, Opioid Health Home, and MST services. The assigned clinician or an administrative operations staff member will be contacting affected individuals to reschedule services.

•Group mental health services are cancelled.

•The Social Learning Center in Lewiston is closed.

•Residential group homes in Lewiston, Rumford and Sabattus and supported living services in Lisbon will be open but operating with resident restrictions on travel outside the homes and visitor restrictions.

•Some administrative support operations will be conducted on a work from home basis.

Any questions about availability of services can be answered by contacting 211 Maine by dialing 211 or 1-877-463-6207, the State’s official COVID-19 information source.

More information about Tri-County Mental Health Services can be found at www.tcmhs.org. For additional information contact: Jamie Owens, [email protected], 207-344-1858.

