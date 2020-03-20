MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Academy Academic Decathlon Team, coached by Cathy Foyt and Scott Foyt, placed second in the state of Maine Academic Decathlon Championship at Scarborough High on Feb. 28. The Monmouth team will now have the opportunity to compete in the National Academic Decathlon Championship in Anchorage, Alaska, in April.

Academic Decathlon is comprised of A, B and C students who study together as a team for a year and then compete in 10 different categories: art, economics, essay, interview, language/literature, mathematics, music, science, social Science and speech.

The year, the following students participated for Monmouth and won medals: Alternative Team members were Cammie Houston, Joe Crocker and Nick Fournier; Competition Team members were Delaney Houston (silver, speech), Kaitlin Hunt (gold, speech), Natalie Grandahl (gold, interview), Ed Zuis (silver, interview and bronze, economics), Amber Currie (silver, interview and speech), Olvia Degen (gold, interview and bronze, art and economics), Ostin Hasenfus-Smith (silver, interview, math, economics and social science and bronze, essay and speech), Holly Hunt (gold, art, science, math, music and bronze, social science), and Rhayna Poulin (gold, art science, interview, economics, essay, speech and silver, music, and bronze, literature).

The highest team scorer was Rhayna Poulin. Second highest varsity scorer in Maine was Holly Hunt. Highest honor scorer in Maine was Rhayna Poulin, who also was highest overall scorer in Maine.

