FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announced today that its Testing Services Center will close through at least Sunday, April 5, in an effort to minimize social contact and to help safeguard the community and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
All tests scheduled until April 5 will be canceled. To reschedule a PRAXIS exam, please call 1-800-772-9476. For all other exams or if you have additional questions, please contact Janice Crandall, Testing Operations Manager, at [email protected]
We look forward to continuing to serve your professional licensure and graduate-entrance exam needs when recommendations for social distancing are lifted and the University reopens to the public.
