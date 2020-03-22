WGME map

After a beautiful sunny first weekend of spring, Monday will see a brief return to winter. In the past several weeks, the mountains have seen some rounds of fresh snow, but this will be Portland’s first measurable snowfall in over a month.

Monday will be a cloudy day, and likely dry through most of the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30s. Snow is expected to move in from the west after about 4 p.m.

Interior York and Cumberland counties, southern Oxford County, and most of New Hampshire are under a Winter Storm Watch. Here are the details:

TIMING: Monday 4 p.m. through Tuesday 8 a.m. The heaviest snow is late Monday night. Some areas could see more than 1 inch per hour.

PRECIPITATION TYPE: Almost all snow, but it should turn over to some mix or rain late Monday night at the coast.

AMOUNT: Mostly 2-4 inches across southern and western Maine, but some inland areas into New Hampshire are in the 3-6 inch range. A few higher elevations may see more than 6 inches.

IMPACTS: There may be some impact to the Monday evening commute. The Tuesday morning commute will likely be dry, but could also be slower.

