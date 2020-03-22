Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque keeps a social distance Friday while handing out free meals to Auburn residents that need food assistance at the Auburn Senior Community Center. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sisters River, left, and Rowan Flynn blow bubbles Friday morning next to their home on Taylor Street in Auburn. “We have been cooped up inside since school closed and today was the first day we have been able to get outside,” their mom Hayley said. “My kids have an autoimmune disease so I have not dared let them out, but today is a damp and drizzly day so there is nobody outside and they really need to get out. There are usually a lot of kids in the neighborhood that all come over and play but it’s too dangerous as they don’t understand about keeping their distance.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Left to right, Ben Skiest, David Sparks, Nicholas Meyerson and Julian Cook chat while having lunch Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. The Bates College seniors live off campus and said they have kept a small social circle, exercise indoors and wash their hands “a lot” to minimize their risk of getting the coronavirus. “I feel it is safer to stay here rather than fly back home,” said Meyerson, who is from Los Angeles. The students will start online classes Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sun Journal photographer Daryn Slover, left, photographs workers Friday morning at the triage tent set up at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue in Lewiston. While the majority of people are hunkering down at home, journalists across the state are out on the streets covering news and capturing slices of life. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bobbi Gowell surveys her back room full after pallets of food were delivered at Gowell’s Shop’n Save in Greene on Saturday. Gowell and her husband, Rick, own two grocery stores and both stores have been super busy because of a rush of shoppers reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The spires of The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul can be seen Thursday morning behind of a pile scrapings from ice at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The pile is all that is left of the sheet of ice where the Nordiques and Lewiston High School boys and girls hockey teams won the state championship a few weeks ago. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bates College seniors pose for a selfie in the school’s quad March 15 before they were ordered to leave campus after the school canceled in-person classes in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo