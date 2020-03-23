Swimmer of the Year: Caleb Suli, Lewiston, Junior
Elijah Escobar, Lewiston, Senior
Alex Akers, Lewiston, Freshman
Brandon Lynch, Lewiston, Sophomore
Cymon Gaudet, Lewiston, Freshman
Andrew Casares, Edward Little, Freshman
Paul Dimitri, Edward Little, Sophomore
Jack Hart, Edward Little, Junior
Konnor Simpson, Edward Little, Junior
Ethan Frumiento, Hebron Academy, Sophomore
