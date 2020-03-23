Lewiston basketball courts and skateboard park closed

LEWISTON — The city of Lewiston announced Monday that the basketball courts and skateboard park in Kennedy Park are closed and will remain closed for an indefinite period. With Lewiston schools being closed, this includes all athletic facilities such as the Lewiston High School track for residents to walk and run.

RSU 9 meeting canceled

The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors has canceled its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington.

RSU 10 meeting canceled

The RSU 10 board of directors meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Mountain Valley High School. The Technology Department will set up for livestreaming and links for Zoom, allowing for participation from home and office. Please direct all inquiries and concerns to administrative assistant to the superintendent, Margaret (Peggy) Collette, at [email protected].

RSU 10 serves students in Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Buckfield, Sumner, Hartford and Hanover.

Weld Town Office closed to the public

WELD — The Town Office is closed until April 6, when the closing will be re-evaluated. This includes no public gatherings at all town facilities and no use of town buildings. All meetings will be suspended for the duration.

The office staff will accept phone calls, mail, email and will respond to them, along with items left in the drop box outside the entrance. For more information call the Town Office, 207-585-2348, during business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday from 3-6 p.m., or email [email protected]

The transfer station will remain open with regular winter hours through April 1: Wednesday noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shelly’s Hometown Market closes

WILTON — Shelly’s Hometown Market has decided to close until further notice.

“We feel as though this will give us time to fully clean and sanitize the store for our community,” according to a Facebook post. “We would like to fight the spread of the coronavirus. We WILL be opening but will let you know when we have a date! I hope everyone stays healthy during this time and sorry for any inconveniences.”

Livermore Town Office closes

LIVERMORE — After much consideration, effective immediately the Town Office will be closed to the public through April 3.

According to the town’s Facebook notice, someone will be available to answer questions by phone and email during regular business hours.

Vehicle registrations are extended by the state for a period of 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted.

Taxes can be paid by mail, phone, online or in the drop box beside the front door.

The Livermore Transfer Station will remain open for the time being. In order to reduce the material that staff handles, effective immediately, it will NOT accept demolition, bulky items, wood, TVs, electronics, batteries and lightbulbs. Only household trash and recyclables will be accepted. Employees will not assist with removing material from vehicles.

Transfer station hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USDA offices closed

Starting Monday, March 23, the state and county USDA Service Centers will not be accessible to the public. Co-located county Soil and Water Conservation Districts will also be closed. Contact information for county Farm Service Agency offices is available at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Maine/index.

Maine Pottery Tour rescheduled

The 9th annual Maine Pottery Tour planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3, has been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7. This decision is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. For more information, visit mainepotterytour.org.

211 Maine offers COVID-19 information

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that answers to frequently asked questions on COVID-19 are available through the 211 Maine system. It is a confidential information and referral service that connects Maine residents to local services.

For more information, contact 211 Maine:

• Dial 211(or 1-866-811-5695)

• Text your ZIP code to 898-211

• Email [email protected]

• 211 is TTY and Video Relay accessible if calling from Maine

• Visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus.

