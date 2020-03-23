POLAND — Logan Lajoie of Minot, a senior at Poland Regional High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Logan has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and leadership throughout her career at PRHS. She has served as president of her class for all four years, accessed our most rigorous curriculum, participated in a wide variety of co- and extracurricular activities and will be travelling to Guatemala in April as part of Safe Passage. In her career at PRHS, Logan has exemplified our core values of character, citizenship and community every day,” said Principal Cari Medd noted when announcing the award.

Lajoie, Medd and other award winners and their principals will attend an honors luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 4.

The honors luncheon recognizes the students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of several $1,000 scholarships.

« Previous

Next »