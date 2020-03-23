NEW GLOUCESTER — In the seclusion of the Meeting House closed to the public, selectmen Monday took action on the municipal impacts caused by Maine’s civil emergency requirements.

During the meeting, which was livestreamed on the town cable TV channel, the board agreed unanimously to close municipal buildings to the public until further notice. They include the Meeting House, Town Hall, library, highway garage and fire and rescue facilities.

“These are challenging times, all very new that are changing day by day that affects ourselves and our neighbors,” interim Town Manager Paul First said.

The transfer station will only accept household trash, metal for the metal pile and wood and brush for the burn pile, banning all recyclables during regular hours.

Property tax payments can be made online, mailed or checks placed in the mail drop box at the Town Hall front door.

For building permits, the code enforcement officer can be reached by phone during regular business hours. New registrations and titling are available by appointment only by calling 207-926-4126, ext. 1. All other business is possible by phone, e-mail and regular mail.

The library is closed, though librarians are working on projects during their full-time work hours.

Parks and Recreation programs are halted, but staff is working on an effort of outreach to the community for food insecurity, wellness checks and finding resources for the public.

The highway department and transfer station attendants are working in shifts to help keep employees safe.

Tax payments due April 3 can be made by mail or dropping them in the town’s mail slot.

The board agreed to keep the April 3 tax payment day in place, but agreed not to charge late fees if payments are made by April 17.

The annual town meeting date has been changed from May 4 to June 15.

The fiscal year 2021 municipal budget is still incomplete and both groups are tasked with reviewing the revenue accounts predicted to fall shorter than anticipated when the initial draft budget was developed.

The board grappled with solving how to go forward with approving town warrants and payroll during the civil emergency. Chairwoman Linda Chase and Vice Chairwoman Karen Gilles will review the warrants so checks can be issued to vendors and employees.

The board set April 20 as the last day to accept warrant articles.

“Global economics has changed and projected state revenue-sharing is uncertain and the world has changed,” First said.

Selectmen hope to complete a draft budget by May 18 and have it posted by June 3.

The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Meeting House.

