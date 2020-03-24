Swimmer of the Year: Izzy Bellefleur, Edward Little, Junior
Brooklynn Hamilton, Edward Little, Freshman
Emma Hefty, Edward Little, Junior
Mya Vincent, Edward Little, Freshman
Samantha Poirier, Edward Little, Junior
Ellena Frumiento, Hebron Academy, Senior
Emma Hawley, Lewiston, Sophomore
Kate Bilodeau, Lewiston, Junior
Melina Masselli, Lewiston, Senior
Taylor Belanger, Lewiston, Sophomore
