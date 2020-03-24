PARIS — A man wanted for months on charges of unlawful sexual contact with two children in Waterford in 2012 was arrested earlier this month at a Portland homeless shelter.

Jason M. Brown, 42, who has addresses in Standish and Naples, was arrested March 8 on two counts of unlawful sexual contact via a criminal complaint filed by Lawrence Rose of the Maine State Police on Sept. 15, 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 15 after attempts to serve him a criminal summons failed.

Brown was arrested March 8 and taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He was transferred to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and released on personal recognizance bail March 18.

According to the complaint, Brown is charged with unlawful sexual contact with two children who were younger than 12 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to court documents, Brown appeared before a judge at 11th District Court in Paris on March 8 when bail was set at $2,000 cash.

On March 18, his court-appointed attorney, Sarah Glynn, requested personal recognizance because Brown couldn’t afford the bail. Her request was granted and Brown was released.

Brown is scheduled to return to court May 16.

