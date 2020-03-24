GLENDORA, Calif. – William Vincent Ouellette, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 16, 2020. Born April 5, 1932 in Chisolm, Bill was the sixth of eight children and first in his family to attend college.After graduating Norwich University in 1954, Lieutenant Ouellette served in Germany as a military intelligence officer. He married Teresa Bello from Salem, Ore. on March 4, 1957, whom he had met at Fort Monmouth, N.J. Together, they raised six children.A successful salesman for over 40 years, his profession took him to Boston, Mass., Salem, Ore., Seattle, Wash., and finally to Glendora, Calif. in 1970. Ouellette retired from Dow Corning in 1986, but continued working, sharing his tireless work ethic, endless stories, and skills to help any who asked. A sports enthusiast, Bill raised his children to be competitors on and off the field. He loved Green Bay Packers football and Lombardi rules, but his passion was baseball. For decades, the youth of Salem and Glendora were enriched by his coaching. With Popeye forearms, he’d pitch batting practice and hit grounders for hours. He could run backwards faster than most could run forward, motivating kids to hustle to 1st base. His whistled signals confused many an opposing team. Bill’s love of the game and those who played it helped create champions. A multi-sport athlete, Bill was inducted into Norwich University’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October 2009. Bill was an active, lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and was a parishioner at Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas for 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Teresa; daughter Katherine Oeser, Corona, Calif., son Kenneth Ouellette, La Verne, Calif., son Philip Ouellette, Corona, Calif., daughter Jacqueline Moncayo, Upland, Calif., daughter Dr. Frances Dunniway, Coarsegold, Calif., daughter Beverly Crisler, Dahlonega, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Claire Fitzpatric of Wilton, brother Elmore Ouellette of Georgetown, S.C., and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins across the U.S. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Annie (Castonguay) Ouellette, brothers Roland and Paul Ouellette, sisters Jeannine Ouellette, Doris Simoneau, and Denise Gats, all of Jay. Due to the current health pandemic, a life celebration in California will be postponed until it is safe for friends and loved ones to gather. Messages of condolences may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local community hospital

