DEAR SUN SPOTS: In light of the mandatory closure of all “eat-in” restaurants and bars, has anyone put together a list or catalog of those eating places that remain open and whether they provide drive through and/or curbside services. It would also be great to find a menu and price ranges. This would be a great help to consumers and also might help the small businesses survive.

— Eileen, no town

ANSWER: Restaurants are scurrying to get their information on social media and onto their websites.

For a partial listing of area restaurants offering takeout, check the A section of Saturday’s Sun Journal, or go to sunjournal.com and click on “News” tab and then “Lewiston-Auburn.”

You can also call your favorite eateries. It is very important to support our local businesses that remain open right now.

Readers, if you know of such a list for restaurants in our readership area, please let me know so I can share it.

I do know of a resource to obtain fresh farm produce and products: University of Maine Cooperative Extension Directory at https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/farm-product-and-pickup-directory/ . There you will find a map and spreadsheet with listings of all farms who are participating in pickup and/or delivery of products. Many farms are choosing to have customers contact the individual farms directly by phone or email to place orders.

This list is being edited and added to frequently. I pledge to answer your questions on this topic and to get information to you as soon as possible.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: It is my sad duty to report that due to the coronavirus and in compliance with the advice of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Gov. Janet Mills, we have decided to cancel this year’s fabric and craft supply sale scheduled for April 4. We may reschedule for later in the year, but at this time, we will refund your money. If you paid by check, we will mail it back to you. If you paid in cash, we will mail you a check.

We are so sorry to do this, however we feel it is the best practice at this time to keep you all, as well as our volunteers and church members, healthy.

— No name, High Street Congregational Church, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Due to coronavirus, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is postponing its Easter Bake Sale and Bottle Drive Fundraiser scheduled April 10 and 11.

Tommy’s kitties have been affected enormously with this worldwide virus and I would greatly appreciate any and all support from our compassionate friends.

For more information, please contact Norm at [email protected]. Donations can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P.O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few years ago there was a need for baby dolls for nursing homes and health care centers. Is there still a need?

— Marion, no town

ANSWER: For those of you who work in these facilities, is there a need and if so, are you taking donations at this time? Please let me know!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: