A spring snow storm knocked power out to nearly 30,000 customers overnight.

More than a half-foot of heavy, wet snow fell on much of the southern part of the state, weighing down power lines and tree branches.

Central Maine Power reported about 18,500 customers were without power at 9:45 a.m., down from over 28,000 a few hours earlier. The majority of those reported outages were in Cumberland County, according to the CMP. The number of reported outages in Cumberland County dropped from nearly 15,000 to about 7,700.

More than 4,200 customers in York County were without power Tuesday morning. Wells, Berwick and South Berwick are among the towns with the highest numbers of reported outages in York County.

Power was restored by 8:30 a.m. to most of the 2,800 customers in Portland who had lost service.

Towns north of Portland also reported large outages, including 800 in Yarmouth, 2,900 in Falmouth and 1,200 in Harpswell.

Emera Maine report about 100 customers were without power Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reported snow totals of more than 6 inches in most of southern Maine, with the highest totals in Cumberland County. Those totals include 8.7 inches of snow in New Gloucester, 8 inches in Cumberland, 5.8 inches in Brunswick, 7.5 inches in Gorham and 6.1 inches at the Portland International Jetport.

In York County, the weather service reported 8 inches in Waterboro, 6 inches in Kennebunk and 4.2 inches in Old Orchard Beach.

That snow won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 50 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

After a 6 to 10 snow storm take a look at the high temperatures forecast today. Lots of melting expected. pic.twitter.com/eT4Sgjnh1e — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 24, 2020

This story will be updated.

