LEWISTON — Berman & Simmons attorney Susan Faunce has been elected as a revitalization governor from Maine for the American Association for Justice Board of Governors.

This position is reserved for only one lawyer in each state, and Faunce will serve a two-year term. She succeeds revitalization governor and Berman & Simmons colleague Michael Bigos.

The mission of the American Association for Justice is to ensure that victims of negligence or wrongdoing have full access to justice in the court system, even when taking on the most powerful interests. The association provides information, professional support and a national network to help trial lawyers effectively and expertly represent their clients.

Faunce has been with Berman & Simmons since 2006 and represents clients throughout Maine involved in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. She leads Berman & Simmons mass tort practice. She recently completed the American Association for Justice Leadership Academy. She is a board member of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association, the Maine Justice Foundation and Maine State Bar Association.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: