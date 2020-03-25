LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church March 22, like all gatherings that have been postponed to help curb the spread of Covid-19 there are no events at North Livermore Baptist Church. However, you can access Pastor Bonnie’s sermon on the church’s Facebook page. Today’s message was title, “Peace and Hope is Here,” with Psalm 121 the scripture. Please take the time to watch and share with others that this is available.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: