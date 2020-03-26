WATERVILLE — Colby College says it has five confirmed cases of coronavirus from its community, following an announcement a week ago of its first case.

“As of March 26, 2020, we are aware of five community members who tested positive for COVID-19,” Colby reported on its website. “Each of the test-positive individuals provided a list of individuals with whom they had contact, and all of those individuals were notified.”

At least two of those cases involved Colby students, according to a notice college officials sent Tuesday to the community.

It was not immediately clear whether the new cases were connected with Colby’s first confirmed case on March 19, which the college’s dean said involved a staff member from the athletic department. That first case came a week after the college first announced students would need to leave campus in the coming days. Students have been on a two-week spring break and are scheduled to resume classes remotely through online learning starting next week.

Statewide, Maine Center for Disease Control officials as of Thursday had reported 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness. By Thursday late morning, the Maine CDC was reporting 155 cases statewide, with now six cases in Kennebec County.

Last week, the only other specific case known in Kennebec County, in addition to the one reported at Colby, involved a staff member at the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office in Augusta.

“Colby has been monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19, using all available resources, since it was first reported,” the college said on its website. “The College continues to work closely with health and government agencies closely monitoring the developing situation with respect to the spread of the disease.”

Colby’s dean said last week that the person who was the college’s first positive case had been isolated at home and was reporting “relatively mild symptoms.”

Colby officials were not immediately available Thursday for an update on that person’s condition.

In a message sent Tuesday to the Colby community, college officials said they received notice from two Colby students who tested positive for COVID-19 that day.

“Both students, who departed campus on Sunday, March 15, remain at home and report that they are doing well. One of these students is currently in isolation and one has recovered and been released from isolation,” the notice stated, written by Karlene Burrell-McRae, the college dean; Margaret McFadden, provost and dean of faculty; and Doug Terp, vice president for administration and chief financial officer. “While the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits the College from disclosing identifying information of students, please know that the test-positive students provided a list of individuals with whom they have had contact, and all those individuals have been notified.”

The Colby officials went on to write that they have “heard from members of the community who are concerned about their health and the potential that they were exposed to individuals with the virus.”

“We ask everyone to please monitor their health, and anyone with fever or respiratory symptoms should seek medical attention by first calling their primary care physician,” the officials wrote.

This story will be updated.

