Fauci: ‘You don’t make the timeline. The virus makes the timeline.’

As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to increase nationwide, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a message for Americans wondering when their lives can start going back to normal.

“You’ve got to be realistic and you’ve got to understand that you don’t make the timeline,” Fauci told CNN host Chris Cuomo in an interview Wednesday night. “The virus makes the timeline.”

Fauci’s reality check amid a pandemic came after President Trump and some conservative allies suggested that it may be time to end social distancing in favor of getting people back to work and restarting the economy. Trump said during a Fox News town hall this week that he would “love to have the country opened up and raring to go” by Easter — a move that would defy advice from public health experts who say that current guidelines might need to remain in effect for months to prevent the outbreak from worsening.

Neither Fauci nor Cuomo mentioned Trump by name Wednesday as they talked about efforts to contain and mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus.

Japan to impose entry bans from Europe

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened a coronavirus task force meeting, instructing all 47 prefectural leaders to plan contingency measures to fight the virus in response to assessments that the coronavirus is now rampant in the country.

The task force is backed by a special law passed this month that allows Abe to declare a state of emergency, though top officials say such a declaration is not planned immediately.

The task force meeting Thursday comes a day after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked the 1.3 million residents in the Japanese capital to stay home this weekend, citing a spike of new cases, including those that cannot be traced. She added a lockdown of Tokyo is a possibility if the infections become explosive as in Europe and the U.S.

Abe says Japan will impose entry bans to 21 European countries and Iran and suspend visas from entrants from those countries until the end of April. He says similar measures for China and South Korea are also extended through end of next month.

Tokyo on Thursday had 47 cases, a record single-day increase surpassing 41 from the day before. Japan has about 2,000 cases, including 259 in Tokyo.

Spain second only to U.S. in number of new coronavirus cases

MADRID — Spain has become the country in Europe where the coronavirus outbreak is expanding fastest. It’s second only to the United States in the number of new cases reported.

Spain’s Health Ministry reported 8,578 new infections and 655 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total infections to 56,188 and more than 4,000 fatalities.

Italy’s initial steep rise in confirmed cases has started to level off more than two weeks into a nationwide lockdown. On Wednesday, the country reported 5,210 new cases and 683 deaths.

The outbreak is straining Spain’s health care system, with medical staff struggling to treat the infected amid a shortage of protective gear and enough ventilator machines and other medical equipment.

One out of 10 of the country’s COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in nursing homes.

Mexican protesters block border crossing, demand more screenings on traffic from U.S.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has already limited traffic on the heavily-traveled U.S.-Mexico border, as officials banned any “nonessential” travel and effectively cut off many border towns.

But according to a few residents of the Mexican state of Sonora, that’s still not enough to protect them from their virus-stricken neighbor to the north: Arizona.

On Wednesday afternoon, a small group of protesters blocked a port of entry that connects Nogales, Ariz., with its Mexican sister city of the same name.

Demonstrators in Sonora used their vehicles to block off the two southbound lanes, according to video taken by local media, expressing worries that travelers from the U.S. could bring new cases of the global pandemic into Mexico.

While the virus still appears to be relatively limited in Mexico, the United States is now among the three countries with the most cases worldwide. Arizona has reported at least six deaths and more than 400 infections, including at least one in every county on the border, according to the Arizona Republic.

“There are no health screenings by the federal government to deal with this pandemic,” Jose Luis Hernandez, one of the protesters, told the Republic. “That’s why we’re here in Nogales.”

While Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is finally heeding calls to contain the pandemic, the group Sonorans for Health and Life is demanding more.

They want a temporary ban on visits for minor medical procedures, even for the Mexicans who live on the U.S. side and regularly cross the border for school and work, as well as ramped-up health screenings for everyone who crosses south, whether they are traveling by car, walking on pedestrian bridges, or being sent back by U.S. officials.

European stocks fall amid fears of global recession despite stimulus deal

Tumultuous European stocks fell Thursday as markets opened, despite gains in previous days and the momentum of a $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday night.

Global investors remain worried about a global recession and a rise in U.S. jobless claims as the coronavirus that’s disrupted the world’s supply and demand flows now shuts down much of the United States.

Thursday morning Europe’s STOXX 600 index fell around 2 percent and London’s FTSE 100 index down around 3 percent Thursday.

Trading on Asian market shares was mixed on Thursday.

