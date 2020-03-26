A tractor-trailer truck loaded with 80,000 pounds of french fries overturned on an on-ramp leading to the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Thursday, Maine State Police said.
As a result, the northbound on-ramp at Exit 42 was closed at least for the rest of the evening commute, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.
The truck driver, Robert Skidget, 74, of Saco, suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. He was not charged. The truck is owned by R.C. Moore Inc., whose offices are near the on-ramp.
The truck was traveling too fast on a curve as it was entering the turnpike, McCausland said in the statement.
Some fuel leaked and the Department of Environmental Protection was on the scene for cleanup.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Maine closing coastal parks and beaches amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Maine
New urgent care center opens in Lewiston
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTOS: Local communities ‘Sound the Bells’ for hope and unity
-
Maine
Eric Brakey denounces $2.2 trillion relief bill as a ‘rotten deal for the American people’
-
Maine
Community updates, notices and advice: