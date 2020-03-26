PARIS — UMA in Paris, like many other businesses and organizations in Maine and around the country, has had to adjust the way it operates as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. UMA continues to make the health and safety of their students, faculty, staff and communities a top priority while also ensuring that current students can continue to complete their classes online and receive support services as needed. Community members who are interested in applying to UMA are still encouraged to do so. They can complete the entire admissions process from home.

The UMA Paris Center’s physical location is closed, however, staff and faculty continue to provide support and services through virtual means such as phone, email, Zoom, chat, and text. “This is an incredibly stressful time for our students and the community and we are committed to helping reduce that stress by continuing to be available for assistance,” said Jim Bradley, Director of UMA’s Centers in Paris , Rumford and Lewiston. “The main message I want our students to get is that even though they are now doing their courses online, they are not alone. We are only a phone call or email away.”

At this time, UMA Paris staff are available for virtual support Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. They hope to maintain those hours for the remainder of the outbreak and will post any changes on their Facebook page, website, and answering machine. For more information, call 743-9322 or email [email protected]

UMA has nine centers statewide which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, Paris , Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s Paris Center is located at 232 Main St., Paris . For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 743-9322 or visit www.uma.edu/southparis

