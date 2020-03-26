The board decided last Tuesday not to hold the annual town meeting on March 30, as had been planned.

They discussed holding it via the Zoom app, but determined it would not work successfully, according to unofficial meeting minutes.

Regarding the town office, selectmen discussed allowing foot traffic, one person at a time, with limited hours. But on Thursday, March 18, in response to the governor’s directive, the selectmen voted to close the town office to the public as of March 18, in light of the growing concern of the spread of the virus.

Town Manager Vern Maxfield and Deputy Town Clerk Rose Fraser will staff the office to answer the telephone and e-mail. Car registrations, licenses and work that can be done via “window service” will continue for now, according to the minutes.

A letter was written to citizens explaining the closure and offering information on processes they can do online.