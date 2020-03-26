WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen last week established new town procedures and meeting plans in response to the COVID-19 virus situation.
The board decided last Tuesday not to hold the annual town meeting on March 30, as had been planned.
They discussed holding it via the Zoom app, but determined it would not work successfully, according to unofficial meeting minutes.
Regarding the town office, selectmen discussed allowing foot traffic, one person at a time, with limited hours. But on Thursday, March 18, in response to the governor’s directive, the selectmen voted to close the town office to the public as of March 18, in light of the growing concern of the spread of the virus.
Town Manager Vern Maxfield and Deputy Town Clerk Rose Fraser will staff the office to answer the telephone and e-mail. Car registrations, licenses and work that can be done via “window service” will continue for now, according to the minutes.
A letter was written to citizens explaining the closure and offering information on processes they can do online.

Selectmen also discussed holding their regular meetings via Zoom, to comply with the state 10-person-in-a-room-limit guideline. The selectmen could be at the meeting in person and use the Zoom app to allow others to attend. Maxfield was expected to look into the possibility. 

In other town-related activities, the Whitman Memorial Library is closed for the foreseeable future.

Spring ball team sign-ups have been held but  the seasonal ball games are postponed for now due to the virus situation.

“We are navigating new water and will need to figure this all out,” Maxfield said.

