Selectmen also discussed holding their regular meetings via Zoom, to comply with the state 10-person-in-a-room-limit guideline. The selectmen could be at the meeting in person and use the Zoom app to allow others to attend. Maxfield was expected to look into the possibility.
In other town-related activities, the Whitman Memorial Library is closed for the foreseeable future.
Spring ball team sign-ups have been held but the seasonal ball games are postponed for now due to the virus situation.
“We are navigating new water and will need to figure this all out,” Maxfield said.
