Athlete of the year: Shukri Deqow, Lewiston, freshman, sprints/jumps
Zoe Barnes, Gray-New Gloucester, junior, shot put
Julia Berube, Edward Little, senior, sprints/jumps
Katrina Bolduc, Lewiston, senior, hurdles/pole vault
Ella Boucher, Edward Little, junior, sprints/jumps
Benedict Citenga, Lewiston, senior, shot put/hurdles
Faith Davis, Poland, senior, shot put
Taylor Haggerty, Oxford Hills, junior, sprints/jumps
Olivia Jalbert, Edward Little, senior, jumps
Margo Kenyon, Leavitt, junior, distance
Emma Mcfarland, Oxford Hills, senior, shot put/hurdles
Sydney Roy, Lewiston, junior, shot put
Madison Soule, Gray-New Gloucester, junior, pole vault/shot put
Aaliyah Trask, Leavitt, senior, sprints
Mia Turkington, Poland, senior, distance
Amelia Wedderburn, Lewiston, sophomore, sprints/jumps
