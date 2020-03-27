Athlete of the year: Shukri Deqow, Lewiston, freshman, sprints/jumps

Zoe Barnes, Gray-New Gloucester, junior, shot put

Julia Berube, Edward Little, senior, sprints/jumps

Katrina Bolduc, Lewiston, senior, hurdles/pole vault

Ella Boucher, Edward Little, junior, sprints/jumps

Benedict Citenga, Lewiston, senior, shot put/hurdles

Faith Davis, Poland, senior, shot put

Taylor Haggerty, Oxford Hills, junior, sprints/jumps

Olivia Jalbert, Edward Little, senior, jumps

Margo Kenyon, Leavitt, junior, distance

Emma Mcfarland, Oxford Hills, senior, shot put/hurdles

Sydney Roy, Lewiston, junior, shot put

Madison Soule, Gray-New Gloucester, junior, pole vault/shot put

Aaliyah Trask, Leavitt, senior, sprints

Mia Turkington, Poland, senior, distance

Amelia Wedderburn, Lewiston, sophomore, sprints/jumps

