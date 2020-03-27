FARMINGTON — Home Auto Group, Farmington Ford, has partnered with Med-Care Ambulance in Mexico to provide two SUVs for assessing patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Ford Escape, marked and in Med-Care red, were driven to Mexico on Friday morning.

Home Auto Group principal owner and President Joe “Mac” MacConnell sent a letter to area first responders in mid-March to inform them his company would remain open and their fleets given top priority for maintenance.

“In putting together a 15-page response plan to COVID-19,” Med-Care Ambulance Chief Dean Milligan said, “there were changes. One would be to have a single first responder go onsite, perform an assessment and, in consultation with an emergency room physician, determine if the individual should quarantine in place and reach out to their primary care physician, or if a call for transport was needed.”

On a whim, Milligan said he called MacConnell and soon after a vehicle was being made available.

On Wednesday, Milligan said he was told two vehicles were being offered.

“It left me speechless,” he said. “These vehicles will be extremely beneficial for smaller response needs. Other types of calls will continue to come in.

“We had two SUVs but are down to one. We had identified that as a concern.”

Milligan said MacConnell was being proactive, meeting a big need.

“There’s a lot of unknowns (about the coronavirus) but the math says it’s going to happen,” he said.

Med-Care Deputy Chief Paul Landry Jr. and Assistant Deputy Chief Berta Broomhall were with Milligan in Farmington to drive the vehicles to Mexico.

“Each will get one of the vehicles,” Milligan said. “We have different staffing levels. Others may use the vehicles but they will primarily be assigned to the two deputies.”

Milligan said Erik Designs of Rumford created and donated Med Care signs and information, and the dealership’s logo.

“They will have the vehicles as long as the need continues,” MacConnell said. “We need to make sure the people in Franklin County and beyond are taken care of.”

He said no other agencies had reached out to him.

“Obviously we’re open, essential to keep emergency vehicles on the road,” MacConnell said. “We’re glad to help out our community at this time of need.”

Milligan said, “This is an example of the creativity of private business, things they can do to form partnerships. They’re setting the bar here.

“I called, didn’t really expect anything,” he said. “They even offered the same color our agency uses.”

“I’m overwhelmed,” Millign said.

“We’re all in this together,” MacConnell responded.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: