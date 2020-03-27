100 Years Ago 1920

On Friday morning the management of the Strand Theatre made the gratifying announcement that Prof. Harry Rogers is to return as permanent organist at the Strand Theater. It will be recalled that some few weeks ago, when the Strand installed its new and beautiful orchestra organ, not only the largest but also the costliest instrument of its kind in any theater in New England, the management, secured Prof, Rogers for an engagement of two weeks at that time.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Benjamin Blackmore of Auburn was nominated Wednesday night as the new chairman of the Androscoggin Valley Regional Planning Commission.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The city has announced plans to build a parking lot in New Auburn where the Boston House of Pizza used to be, and wants in-put from residents on the project. The roughly 12-space lot at Broad and Second streets, slated for completion this summer, is intended to address what officials have identified as a parking shortage in the densely populated New Auburn area. A 7 p.m. meeting Thursday at the City Building is aimed at getting in-put from residents on what kind of parking is needed and the lot’s design, sald Community Development Administrator Reine Mynahan. The $55,000 lot, funded with federal block grant money, will most likely provide some monthly sticker parking as well as some hourly she said.

