BENTON – Armand P. Veilleux, 72, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.Born and raised in Lewiston, he attended Lewiston schools and owned and operated many small businesses in Lewiston.Once he retired, he chose to live the simple, peaceful life in Benton, Maine with his longtime companion, Donna Cookson. They enjoyed traveling in the cold winter months. Some of their destinations were Ecuador, Uruguay, Paris, and Cypress. In the summer he camped on Moxie Lake and enjoyed gardening.Armand made many friends in Benton. He played pickle ball and went to the gym daily. He enjoyed poker on Wednesday nights with the guys and was part of a French club on Saturdays.He is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Cookson, and her son, Chad Cookson; his son, Timothy Veilleux and his wife, Karen, and their two children, Carson and Olivia; his daughter, Lea Smith and her longtime companion, Jeffrey Benton; and granddaughter, Alexis.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

« Previous