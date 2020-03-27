In these uncertain times, The Franklin County Animal Shelter is taking extra precautions. They feel it is in the best interest of our community to close to the public through Monday, March 30, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. If you are interested in adopting an animal, we are able to do adoptions by appointment. You can view our available animals at https://fcanimalshelter.org under the OUR ANIMALS tab, or by visiting our Facebook Available Cats album or Available Dogs album. To meet an animal you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected].
We will communicate any changes to our reopening date with the public by way of local newspapers and our Facebook page as well as https://fcanimalshelter.org.
Franklin County Animal Shelter is committed to our animal-loving community. Our dedicated staff is still here caring for our animals daily. We are practicing social distancing, limiting community contact in our facility, while still providing the highest level of care to the animals dependent on us.
Blaze is a senior male Pit Bull mix and he has this to say – Hi I’m Blaze. I’m a super sweet older dog. I’m pretty laid back and could use some training on my leash manners. I don’t really like cats, so I shouldn’t go to a home that has them. I should do a meet and greet with other dogs. Please come meet me at the shelter.
Jean Claude is a 1 to 3 year old male – Bon jour, my name is Jean Claude. I am a very easy going cat. I love people of all ages and get along great with other cat friendly cats. I’d probably tolerate a dog pretty good too. Please come meet me at the shelter.
