AVON — A father and daughter were injured Friday when the motorcycle they were riding got into the soft shoulder on Route 4 and crashed, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy David Davol said.

Ronald Veilleux, 58, of Phillips lost control of the 2015 Harley-Davidson headed south, according to Davol’s report to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Veilluex was treated at the scene while his daughter, Copper, 14, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for possible injuries.

Phillips Fire Department and NorthStar personnel assisted at the scene of the accident reported at 1:48 p.m.

