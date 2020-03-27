POLAND — Regional School Unit 16 has issued a revised schedule of meetings on the district’s proposed $24.43 million budget for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1, according to Superintendent  Ken Healey.

Monday, April 13: School Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Poland Regional High School to finalize the budget. Public can view remotely.

Tuesday, May 5: Public informational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Minot Consolidated School gym. Public can view remotely.

Monday, May 11: School Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Poland Regional High School library to finalize and adopt the budget. Public can view remotely.

Wednesday, May 27: Districtwide budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Poland Regional High School auditorium. Public can view remotely.

Tuesday, June 9: Budget validation referendum at polling locations in Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland.

