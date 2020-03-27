WILTON — Tricia Johnston of Wilton has been in the business of “creating and making” since her teen years. “It was a way to supplement income by doing craft shows and having pieces in other shops,” she said. “I love home design and making spaces beautiful and functional.”

It was out of necessity that she decided to focus on making her side job into a business.

“We have growing boys and working as an employee was not working for our family,” she said. “School snow days, sick days, half days and late arrivals were not conducive to being a good employee or a good mom. Something had to give. I, of course, chose my kids.”

So began Rustic Elegance, offering customized décor for home and gifts for family and friends.

Johnston set up a studio in her home where she creates custom décor to customers all over the United States and Canada.

“Our core business is custom orders,” she said. “We create a lot of wedding décor and personalized pieces that are ordered as gifts. Being able to choose your colors and have it personalized to your exact specification is the perfect gift. We love to personalize and customize to make meaningful pieces to help make a house your home.”

As more and more local custom orders came in, Johnston realized she needed a place to meet clients so they could pick up their pieces.

The pop-up cottage boutique at 145 Wilton Road in Farmington was a perfect size, very convenient and easy to find.

“It now is a full-blown gift boutique and a place to see colors and designs in person,” she said.

Johnston also offers in-home gallery wall consultations and is happy to help customers refresh their home with pieces they already own.

She is currently working on introducing seasonal subscription boxes.

A fun element of her business is home décor workshops. The make-and-take workshops are great for birthday parties for both children and adults, bridal showers and family reunions. Rustic Elegance also offers the workshops as fundraisers for community organizations.

“Our boys attend school in Wilton and I became aware of a need to raise funds for various activities as a member of the PTO,” she said. “The annual play became a favorite event for us. It costs a lot to bring in the program each year. That is how the fundraising sign workshops began. It then spread to other schools from there and onto other non-profit organizations. It really is a fast and easy way to fundraise with minimal effort on an organization.”

Whether it is a private party or a public fundraiser, the workshops are fun for participants who leave with custom décor ready to hang on their wall. The workshops last a few hours and Johnston provides everything including creative consulting for those who need it.

For information on boutique hours, workshops and custom orders, visit the Rustic Elegance Custom Décor Facebook page.

