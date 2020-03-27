REGION — University of Maine System’s NetworkMaine offering to enable “Guest” Wi-Fi networks for 140 local schools creating parking lot-based hotspots to facilitate online learning

Orono, Maine — The University of Maine System’s NetworkMaine is offering to enable “Guest” Wi-Fi networks for the 140 local schools that participate in the Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative. The move would create open access WiFI hotspots at schools where the signal extends outside of the building. Positioning equipment near exterior walls and windows could further boost the signal.

“We can promote social distancing and learning by working creatively and together,” said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “We urge our local education partners to contact NetworkMaine about enabling a study-from-car hotspot at their school or library.”

“We appreciate the University of Maine System’s offer to provide WiFi access to Maine’s K-12 students by opening their network to those students with MLTI devices,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “This will help expand options for our students who are trying to access remote learning, and is an example of the collaborative and creative problem-solving that is needed to ensure all students have the basic accessibility needed.”

Study-from-car hotspots can be enabled remotely. Additional details can be found by visiting the study-from-car hotspot post on the NetworkMaine website. Schools should contact the University of Maine System’s NetworkMaine network operations center to submit a request: (207) 581-3587, [email protected]

The University of Maine System is inventorying all available resources that could be pressed into service to support Maine students and communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The University is committed to deploying supplies, capacity, and the expertise of its faculty and staff to aid in Maine’s response.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: