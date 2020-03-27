REGION — National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29. Organizers canceled or postponed many events to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing. Veterans are encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events.

Here’s a list of some of those events on VA social media:

For Veterans with a Facebook account, they can download a frame at https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=1283448505177118 to place a picture and show their pride for serving. The frame shows the Vietnam War Veteran day pin and the text “Proud Vietnam War Veteran.”

For anyone who wants to show appreciation for Vietnam War Veterans, an additional frame is at https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=539877446965802. The frame shows the Vietnam War Commemoration logo and the text “I support Vietnam War Veterans.”

VA will also release two short videos on Facebook at Twitter at https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/deptvetaffairs/.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will host an online commemoration March 29 with a live webcast and messages of thanks at https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/.

Record a short video and upload it by Friday, March 27, and then watch the event online on March 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Veterans can also leave a written message. Go to: www.vvmf.org/WelcomeHome.

Vietnam Veterans of America, or VVA, wants to see photos, poems, artwork and music on their Facebook page March 27.The comment with the most “Likes” will win a prize from the national office.

On March 29, Vietnam Veterans can share their service photos on the VVA Facebook page as the nation remembers heroes for their service and sacrifice.

Vietnam Veterans can share their favorite C-Ration recipe or meal on the VVA Facebook page March 30. The winner with the most “Likes” will win a prize from the national office. Its Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransofAmerica/.

The Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin has become “a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks.” Living U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive one lapel pin.

Normally, these lapel pins are presented during a dignified, public ceremony to individual Vietnam Veterans. However, given the global pandemic, most commemorative events have been postponed, while others have been rescheduled for next year.

As a unique alternative during this challenging period, The Vietnam War Commemoration is encouraging Vietnam Veterans to submit a request for their lapel pin via email at [email protected] At the earliest opportunity, Veterans will receive a lapel pin in the mail.

Team RWB Vietnam War Veterans Day Challenge: In recognition of all who served in the Vietnam War, Team RWB is offering a virtual Vietnam War Veterans Day Workout of the Day (WOD). The challenge includes exercises like squats, push ups, and a run or walk. Veterans can complete the challenge at home on their own schedule, at their own pace, alone or with a partner. Team RWB asks participants to give it their all and to pause, remembering those who served and sacrificed.

