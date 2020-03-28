Wrestler of the Year: Jeffrey Worster, Oxford Hills, Senior
FIRST TEAM
106: Bryce Atkisson, Oxford Hills, Freshman
113: Nate Leclair, Mountain Valley, Junior
120: Rocco Hayden, Oxford Hills, Freshman
126: Matt Miles, Mountain Valley, Junior
132: Jack Tibbetts, Lisbon/Oak Hill, Senior
138: Owen Libby, Dirigo, Junior
145: Adam Loewen, Mt. Blue, Junior
152: Evrit Roy, Mountain Valley, Senior
160: Anthony Mazza, Mountain Valley, Junior
170: Tucker Nicholas, Mt. Blue, Junior
182: Cam Bourget, Lisbon/Oak Hill, Senior
195: John Howard, Mt. Blue, Senior
220: Jeffrey Worster, Oxford Hills, Senior
285: Colton Carlow, Dirigo, Junior
SECOND TEAM
106: Ostin Smith, Monmouth, Freshman
113: Jared Bellemare, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
120: Alejandro Silva, Mountain Valley, Sophomore
126: Evan Hasenfus, Monmouth, Junior
132: Jake Ellis-Plante, Dirigo, Freshman
138: Mason Rowe, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
145: Cameron Strout, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
152: Christian St. Hilaire, Lisbon/Oak Hill, Junior
160: Logan Farr, Monmouth, Senior
170: Daniel Bolton, Lisbon/Oak Hill, Senior
182: Dillon Worster, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
195: Isaac Potvin, Lisbon/Oak Hill, Sophomore
220: Gabe Winson, Mountain Valley, Sophomore
285: Gordon Gortler, Mountain Valley, Senior
